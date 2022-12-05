Police: Central City man arrested after hitting victim with hammer

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - A man is accused of assaulting someone with a hammer in Central City.

Officials with the Central City Police Department said officers were called out to West Reservoir Avenue on Friday.

Police say Jason Wilson was arrested and taken to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center on an assault charge.

Officers report the victim is expected to recover.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.