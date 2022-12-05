‘Pete’ strikes again at Easterseals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The mysterious “Pete” is back again to help Easterseals.

Employees say he called and told them he left his latest donation outside their building on Bellemeade Avenue in Evansville.

They soon found a holiday bag with a red truck inside, Under the truck, they found 30 $100 bills.

Employees say they will use the money to act as Pete’s elves and buy gifts for children with disabilities who are served by Easterseals.

Officials say, since 1990, Pete’s donations have surpassed $103,000.

