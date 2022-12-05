OVC 2024 Basketball Championships set to be held at Ford Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2024 Ohio Valley Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship will be held at the Ford Center in Evansville.

Officials with OVC confirmed the news on their Facebook page.

They say the tournament will mark the 7th year in a row that the event will be held at the venue.

According to a press release, the 2024 championship dates will be March 6-9.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.