Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

OVC 2024 Basketball Championships set to be held at Ford Center

(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2024 Ohio Valley Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship will be held at the Ford Center in Evansville.

Officials with OVC confirmed the news on their Facebook page.

They say the tournament will mark the 7th year in a row that the event will be held at the venue.

According to a press release, the 2024 championship dates will be March 6-9.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clifton Fletcher
UPDATE: Victim’s name released in Clayton Ave. shooting
Whitney Farmer
EPD: Woman arrested for disorderly conduct and battery towards police officer
Evansville man assaults pregnant woman
EPD: Evansville man arrested after punching pregnant woman
Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days...
Man with warrants arrested after Facebook comment
Ryan Klauss (left) and Kyle Lannert (right)
EPD: 2 men arrested at former UE softball field for trespassing and drug possession

Latest News

...
USI Basketball stumbles on the road at Chicago State
University of Evansville men's basketball program.
Aces’ Second-half rally comes up short at Northern Iowa
...
USI Women’s Basketball falls on the road at Murray State
..
Sisson leads Ky. Wesleyan Men to overtime win at Northwood