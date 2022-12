NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A new strip mall is coming to Newburgh next year.

A retail listing shows it will be built on High Point Drive, which officials say is extension of the Warrick Wellness Trail.

The listing shows it will have good visibility from State Road 66, plenty of parking, and flexible layouts.

So far, no tenants have been announced.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.