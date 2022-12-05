Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Monday Sunrise Headlines

Monday Sunrise Headlines
Monday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:56 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - A 44-year-old man is sitting behind bars after authorities say he shot and killed a woman in Evansville.

Authorities say the two knew each other.

A massive power outage caused by gunfire led to a state of emergency in North Carolina.

Authorities say it is a targeted incident.

Another person put their name in the hat for Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’'s seat.

Her decision to run was all about timing.

The skyline in Owensboro looks a little different this morning.

The two stacks at the Elmer Smith Station are no more.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Clayton Ave. in Evansville
Dispatch: 1 dead after shooting on Clayton Ave., suspect still at large
Whitney Farmer
EPD: Woman arrested for disorderly conduct and battery towards police officer
Evansville man assaults pregnant woman
EPD: Evansville man arrested after punching pregnant woman
Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days...
Man with warrants arrested after Facebook comment
Ryan Klauss (left) and Kyle Lannert (right)
EPD: 2 men arrested at former UE softball field for trespassing and drug possession

Latest News

Jason Wilson Mugshot
Police: Central City man arrested after hitting victim with hammer
OMU demolishes Elmer Smith Station stacks
OMU demolishes Elmer Smith Station stacks
OMU demolishes Elmer Smith Station stacks
Police: Central City man arrested after hitting victim with hammer
Police: Central City man arrested after hitting victim with hammer