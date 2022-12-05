Monday Sunrise Headlines
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:56 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(WFIE) - A 44-year-old man is sitting behind bars after authorities say he shot and killed a woman in Evansville.
Authorities say the two knew each other.
A massive power outage caused by gunfire led to a state of emergency in North Carolina.
Authorities say it is a targeted incident.
Another person put their name in the hat for Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’'s seat.
Her decision to run was all about timing.
The skyline in Owensboro looks a little different this morning.
The two stacks at the Elmer Smith Station are no more.
You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.