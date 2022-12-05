Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear to file Candidacy Papers for re-election

(MGN)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear will be joined by his family and Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman as he files papers to run for a second term as governor of Kentucky.

According to a press release, that’s set to happen at 3 p.m. at the Office of the Secretary of State.

During his time in office, Gov. Beshear has removed barriers to health care coverage and relaunched Kynect to expand quality care to more Kentuckians, restored voting rights for more than 180,000 Kentuckians, appointed a state school board that supports public education, and invested in schools, high speed internet and clean drinking water.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

44-year-old Clifton Fletcher
UPDATE: 1 dead after shooting on Clayton Ave., suspect arrested
Whitney Farmer
EPD: Woman arrested for disorderly conduct and battery towards police officer
Evansville man assaults pregnant woman
EPD: Evansville man arrested after punching pregnant woman
Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days...
Man with warrants arrested after Facebook comment
Ryan Klauss (left) and Kyle Lannert (right)
EPD: 2 men arrested at former UE softball field for trespassing and drug possession

Latest News

WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert: Crews closing multiple roads in Owensboro Monday
UPDATE: 1 dead after shooting on Clayton Ave., suspect arrested
UPDATE: 1 dead after shooting on Clayton Ave., suspect arrested
Traffic Alert: Crews closing multiple roads in Owensboro Monday
Traffic Alert: Crews closing multiple roads in Owensboro Monday
Monday Sunrise Headlines
Monday Sunrise Headlines