Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear to file Candidacy Papers for re-election

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear will be joined by his family and Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman as he files papers to run for a second term as governor of Kentucky.

According to a press release, that’s set to happen at 3 p.m. at the Office of the Secretary of State.

During his time in office, Gov. Beshear has removed barriers to health care coverage and relaunched Kynect to expand quality care to more Kentuckians, restored voting rights for more than 180,000 Kentuckians, appointed a state school board that supports public education, and invested in schools, high speed internet and clean drinking water.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.