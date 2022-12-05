EFD proposes new addictions to training facility

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some changes may soon be coming to the Evansville Fire Department’s training facility.

In a recent cite review with the city, the Evansville Fire Department proposed the addition of a new storage unit and additional training building.

These would be added on to the current facility on Buchanan Road.

We reached out to the Evansville Fire Department on the proposal and what else it would entail, but have not heard back.

