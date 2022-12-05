Dog Park gets $100K donation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Friends of Woodmere Dog Park Board of Directors announced a local philanthropist, community leader, and animal lover has contributed a lead $100,000 sponsorship for Woodmere Dog Park.

Officials say this signature sponsor, along with other donors and the recently announced READI Grant, brings the project to within 80% of the total funding goal.

Woodmere Dog Park is a privately funded 501(c)(3) non-profit organization formed by a group of local residents and dog lovers to develop a park that will be located on Evansville’s State Hospital grounds.

