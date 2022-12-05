Cloudy, Rain Returns

Polar Plunge
By Byron Douglas
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:07 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You will need to keep your umbrella handy this week with daily rain chances. Monday will bring clouds with a series of lowering cloud decks that will yield spotty light rain with high temperatures in the upper 40s. Tonight, cloudy with scattered rain as lows drop into the mid-40s.

Tuesday, cloudy and warmer with rain likely during the afternoon as high temps climb into the upper 50s. Tuesday night, rain is likely possibly mixing with a thunderstorm as lows drop into the upper 40s.

Wednesday, cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers as high temps remain in the upper 50s.

