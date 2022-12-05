City of Owensboro’s Edge Ice Center gearing up for holiday season

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Owensboro’s Edge Ice Center is getting ready for a busy holiday season with plenty of fun holiday happenings.

Officials say the kick-off to the season takes place Sunday, December 11 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

According to a release, the kick-off will include the center’s first ‘Whoville Skate’, featuring the Grinch and Santa.

Admission is $6 per person and includes admission, skate rental and free hot chocolate.

Officials say during Dec. 19-23, visitors can participate in its first ‘Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt. That will happen during public skating sessions. Session times are noon to 4:00 p.m. Attendees who find the elves will be eligible for fun prizes. A different hunt will be offered daily with different prizes given out.

Extra public sessions are scheduled from Dec. 26-31.

Monday through Friday, visitors can skate from noon to 4 p.m.; evening sessions Monday through Thursday are from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Edge Ice Center is also inviting the public to it’s annual Glow-in-the-Dark New Year’s Eve Bash.

They say the night will feature a live DJ, glow sticks and party favors at midnight. The event will run from 10:00 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. and admission is $15 per person, including admission and skate rental.

New Year’s Day the Edge will be open 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Attendees under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18 for all events and skating sessions.

