Attorney argues mass shooting suspect is not fit for trial

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The man accused of opening fire at a Henderson shelter, killing two people, was in court Monday.

The attorney for Kenneth Gibbs tells us they are arguing he is mentally unfit to stand trial.

His next court date is set for February 6. As of now, his trial date is set for next August.

The mass shooting happened last August at Harbor House Christian Center.

67-year-old Steven Wathen and 44-year-old Chad Holmes were killed, and two others men were shot and hurt.

Officials say Gibbs had been a resident at the shelter for about a year.

