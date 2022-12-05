Affidavit: Woman arrested after allegedly hitting man with car

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing charges after police say she hit a man with her car.

According to an affidavit, that happened Sunday around 12:30 p.m. in the area of North 9th Avenue and West Michigan Street.

Officials with the Evansville Police Department say when they arrived on scene they found a man lying on the ground. The victim told police he got into an argument with 31-year-old Alexandrea Johnson.

Officers say the victim told them Johnson began chasing him with her car and then hit him with it. Johnson then fled the scene.

An affidavit shows the victim complained of pain in his knee and lower leg. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Police say Johnson was found in the 500 block of Casselberry Avenue, and arrested.

Authorities also discovered Johnson hit a fence and sign on 1865 West Franklin Street.

Johnson is being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond, and is facing the following charges:

Battery - Committed with a deadly weapon

Battery - Domestic

Motor Vehicle - Leaving the scene of a crash

31-year-old Alexandrea Johnson (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

