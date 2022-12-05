Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Affidavit: Woman arrested after allegedly hitting man with car

31-year-old Alexandrea Johnson
31-year-old Alexandrea Johnson(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing charges after police say she hit a man with her car.

According to an affidavit, that happened Sunday around 12:30 p.m. in the area of North 9th Avenue and West Michigan Street.

Officials with the Evansville Police Department say when they arrived on scene they found a man lying on the ground. The victim told police he got into an argument with 31-year-old Alexandrea Johnson.

Officers say the victim told them Johnson began chasing him with her car and then hit him with it. Johnson then fled the scene.

An affidavit shows the victim complained of pain in his knee and lower leg. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Police say Johnson was found in the 500 block of Casselberry Avenue, and arrested.

Authorities also discovered Johnson hit a fence and sign on 1865 West Franklin Street.

Johnson is being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond, and is facing the following charges:

  • Battery - Committed with a deadly weapon
  • Battery - Domestic
  • Motor Vehicle - Leaving the scene of a crash
31-year-old Alexandrea Johnson
31-year-old Alexandrea Johnson(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clifton Fletcher
UPDATE: Victim’s name released in Clayton Ave. shooting
Whitney Farmer
EPD: Woman arrested for disorderly conduct and battery towards police officer
Evansville man assaults pregnant woman
EPD: Evansville man arrested after punching pregnant woman
Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days...
Man with warrants arrested after Facebook comment
Ryan Klauss (left) and Kyle Lannert (right)
EPD: 2 men arrested at former UE softball field for trespassing and drug possession

Latest News

Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear to file Candidacy Papers for re-election
WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert: Crews closing multiple roads in Owensboro Monday
UPDATE: 1 dead after shooting on Clayton Ave., suspect arrested
UPDATE: 1 dead after shooting on Clayton Ave., suspect arrested
Traffic Alert: Crews closing multiple roads in Owensboro Monday
Traffic Alert: Crews closing multiple roads in Owensboro Monday