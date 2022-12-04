USI Women’s Basketball falls on the road at Murray State

MURRAY, KY. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball had its season-long five-game road swing begin with a 77-59 loss at Murray State University on Saturday, as a strong start by the Racers was difficult for the Screaming Eagles to overcome.

Murray State (5-1) started the game hot, shooting 5-for-7 from the field to take an early 13-2 lead midway into the first quarter. USI (3-3) was 1-for-5 to start from the floor, as sophomore guard Vanessa Shafford (Linton, Indiana) got the Screaming Eagles on the board. Over two minutes after the five-minute mark in the first, Shafford and graduate forward Ashlynn Brown (Perrysburg, Ohio) each drilled a three-pointer to make it an 18-8 game in favor of the Racers. Brown capped off the first quarter offensively for USI with a layup, but Murray State led 22-10 after one.

Trailing 24-10 early in the second quarter, USI made a 9-0 run to battle back and narrow the gap against the Racers. Part of the scoring run for Southern Indiana included a kick out pass by Shafford to senior guard Tori Handley (Jeffersonville, Indiana) who splashed home a three-pointer. With Murray State ahead 29-21 and 5:22 left in the second quarter, the Racers organized an 8-0 run before Shafford swished her second made triple of the game to snap the Racers’ run. Later, Handley pulled up and made another jump shot for USI with under two minutes remaining until halftime to make the score 39-26 Racers. Murray State made another small run at the end of the quarter to take a 45-26 lead into the intermission.

In the first half, Southern Indiana was 10-for-28 (36 percent) overall while Murray State shot 17-for-30 for an efficient 57 percent. USI entered Saturday’s game as one of most efficient three-point shooting teams in the Ohio Valley Conference, converting at a high rate. The Screaming Eagles continued to convert from outside in the first half, hitting four of six attempts from three.

After a couple of baskets early in the third quarter, neither team scored for over two minutes in the middle of the third, as both defenses forced tough shots to cause the scoring drought. With Murray State ahead 56-30 and 2:49 left in the third, USI scored six straight points. Senior forward Tara Robbe (Wildwood, Missouri) scored back-to-back buckets for USI before junior forward Meredith Raley (Haubstadt, Indiana) made a layup of her own. The Screaming Eagles’ defense also drew a pair of offensive fouls during the same stretch. The Racers took a 58-37 advantage into the final period.

Raley, the reigning Ohio Valley Conference co-Player of the Week, had eight points entering the fourth quarter and put together a solid effort in the fourth. The junior scored seven points in the period, tallying four points from the field and three more at the free-throw line. Two of Raley’s four points from the floor in the quarter came on a catch-and-shoot inbounds play by Handley. The Screaming Eagles ended the game with a strong effort on both ends, penetrating toward the hoop and causing late turnovers by the Racers. Sophomore guard Aubrey Burgess (Linton, Indiana) scored six points off the bench in the last minute and a half of the fourth quarter. USI outscored Murray State 22-19 in the fourth quarter, but the Racers maintained their margin on the scoreboard to seal the victory.

10 players recorded points for Southern Indiana in the game, led by Raley’s 15 points. The Haubstadt, Indiana native also picked up four rebounds and four assists. Raley has scored in double figures in each of USI’s six games this season. Overall, USI shot 37 percent (22-60) from the field and 45 percent (5-11) from behind the arc. The Screaming Eagles were also 10-for-12 for 83 percent at the stripe. USI had its best game this season in terms of taking care of the basketball with only 10 turnovers compared to Murray State’s 16.

The Racers were led on the day by redshirt senior guard Macey Turley, who scored 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting and 3-of-5 from three. Junior forward Katelyn Young registered a consecutive double-double effort with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Young shot 4-of-7 from the floor. Murray State shot the ball for 52 percent (29-56) in the contest, including nine makes from outside. The Racers won the rebounding battle 40-27.

Next, Southern Indiana’s December travels will take the Screaming Eagles to Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana next Wednesday for a midweek matchup against the Butler University Bulldogs at 6 p.m. CT.

