UE Track & Field opens indoor season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Evansville senior Zach Dove (Princeton, Ind./Princeton Community) and graduate student Antonia Lamond (Nutley N.J./Paramus Catholic) combined to break three UE indoor Track & Field throwing records on Saturday, as the Purple Aces opened the indoor track season at two different meets.

Dove broke the indoor weight throw record with a toss of 17.68 meters (58′0.25″) to beat his own mark by over a meter and place sixth in the weight throw at the Commonwealth College Opener in Louisville, Kentucky. Lamond broke school records in both the women’s weight throw (12.65 meters | 41′6″) and women’s shot put (9.62 meters | 31′6.75″) in her first meet as a Purple Ace, after transferring from High Point University in the off-season.

On the track, UE was represented at both the Commonwealth College Opener and Boston University’s Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener on Saturday. In Boston, graduate student Melanie Helder (Hudsonville, Mich./Hudsonville) raced in a stacked field in the women’s 3,000-meters and came within 11 seconds of Anna Lowry’s school record with a time of 10:02.80. The top eight finishers in the race were in the top 35 of the most recent NCAA Division I Cross Country National Championship, and Helder’s time would have easily won the 3,000-meter race at the Commonwealth College Opener in a meet which included student-athletes from such schools as Louisville, Kentucky, and Texas.

In Louisville, senior Giovanni Purser posted UE’s top time in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.16 seconds to place 26th in the main prelims. Freshmen Jose Ocampo and Jude Nguyen posted 60 times of 7.39 and 7.46 to place 14th and 18th, respectively, in the men’s Q Final Prelims, while sophomore Denzel Lasam placed 22nd in a time of 7.54. Ocampo and Nguyen went back-to-back in the 300-meter race with times of 38.47 and 38.70. Lasam also placed ninth in the triple jump with a mark of 13.38 meters (43′10.75″)

On the women’s side, senior Mariah Schaefer placed seventh in the 60-meters Q Final prelims with a time of 8.25. Fifth-year athlete Skylar Tucker posted a time of 44.83 in the women’s 300-meters, while also placing 14th in the long jump with a leap of 4.97 meters (16′3.75″). Schaefer placed right behind Tucker in the long jump with a leap of 4.92 meters (16′1.75″) in her first collegiate long jump competition.

Throwing-wise, Dove placed sixth in the weight throw with his school-record toss, while trailing only throwers from Louisville and Kentucky. He also placed fifth in the shot put with a toss of 14.49 meters (47′6.5″). Freshman Robert Hahn also placed 21st in the shot put with a throw of 11.10 meters (36′5″). Lamond, meanwhile, placed 11th in the weight throw and 19th in the shot put with her school-record marks.

Evansville will return to action next on January 13-14 when the Purple Aces take part in the Commodore Challenge in Nashville, Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.