Scattered rain possible throughout the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - While we did get some sunshine today, clouds will move in overnight, and our skies will stay mostly cloudy throughout this week. Temperatures topped out in the low 40s this afternoon, and we will fall back through the 30s this evening, bottoming out in the upper 20s by the end of the night.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 40s. A few spotty showers are possible throughout the day Monday with better rain chances overnight.

That weather system will slide to our southeast then stall out, and additional waves of rain will flow along that river of atmospheric moisture throughout the week. That means more scattered showers are possible again on Tuesday and Wednesday, although neither day will be a total washout. Our rainiest day this week will likely be Thursday.

That rain will finally push off to our east early Friday morning, but that break from the rain may not last long. Another weather system will move in from the west this weekend, bringing us more rain chances Saturday night into Sunday.

In total, many of us could pick up 2 to 3 inches of rain over the next 7 days with the highest totals expected to the south.

As for our temperatures, I do think this will be all rain, not snow. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday then will drop back into the upper 40s to low 50s for the end of the week.

