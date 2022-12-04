KWC Women’s Basketball gets wins GMAC Opener at Northwood

MIDLAND, MI. (WFIE) - After struggling in the first half, the Panthers outscored the Northwood Timberwolves by 13 in the second half to open conference play with a 76-65 victory.

The win wasn’t the only accomplishment for the Panthers today, as senior Cali Nolot scored 12 points to become the 21st player in Kentucky Wesleyan Women’s Basketball history to reach the 1000 point mark.

Wesleyan moves to 4-3 (1-0 G-MAC) while Northwood falls to 2-6 (0-2 G-MAC).

The Panthers struggled early, going behind 11-5 halfway through the opening quarter. Down 20-10 late, Reeva Hammelman and Tahlia Walton hit back-to-back threes to make it just a four-point lead for Northwood after one.

Northwood continued to hold their lead for the second quarter, and a Cali Nolot three with a minute remaining in the half made it a 35-33 Timberwolves lead at the break.

KWC took control in the beginning of the second half, as the Panthers used buckets from four different Panthers to fuel a 14-0 run to open the frame. After Northwood cut the lead down to one late, Shiya Hoosier hit a clutch layup near the end of the frame to give Wesleyan a three point lead and some much needed momentum going into the final quarter.

After NU tied the game up 53-53 on their first possession of the fourth, Tahlia Walton hit a layup that sparked a 9-0 run from the Panthers. Wesleyan rolled the rest of the way, outscoring the Timberwolves 23-15 in the quarter and winning the game by 11.

Wesleyan shot 29-65 (44.6%) from the field and 11-35 (31.4%) from three. They forced 20 Northwood turnovers and held them to just 5-21 from three.

It was a balanced scoring effort for the Panthers, as Shaylee McDonald (14), Cali Nolot (12), Tahlia Walton (12), and Corina Conley (10) each scored in double figures. Shiya Hoosier and Jordyn Barga each tallied seven rebounds, while Hoosier dished out six assists and added three steals.

Wesleyan will be back in action next Thursday when they play in their first home game of the season against Ursuline. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. CT.

