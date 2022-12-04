EPD: Woman arrested for disorderly conduct and battery towards police officer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman in Evansville was arrested Saturday afternoon for disorderly conduct and battery towards a police officer.

According to the affidavit, Evansville Police were dispatched to the Grandview Tower Apartments at 1000 Fulton Parkway in Evansville.

Officials say the call came in around 3:30 p.m. from a taxi driver who stated that a female passenger, later identified as Whitney Farmer, was refusing to pay her cab fare.

According to the affidavit, while traveling to the scene, an officer was notified that they believed the passenger to be Whitney Farmer.

Officials say Farmer had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out for her arrest.

Police say when they arrived on scene, both the caller and Farmer were in the lobby of the Grandview Tower Apartments.

The affidavit states that Farmer was trying to solicit money from people to help pay her cab fare.

Police say she had the smell of an alcohol on her and she was then placed in handcuffs.

Officials say once she was told there was an outstanding warrant for her arrest she began to become angry.

Police say Famer began screaming at residents for money while she was being escorted out of the building.

Officials state Farmer began to resist officers by twisting her body around to try to escape the officer holding her.

Officials say police then used force to put her on the ground where she continued to resist and kick while on the ground.

Police confirm Farmer kicked and officer twice while on the ground, spat at the officer, and make physical threats towards him.

Officials say Farmer was taken and booked to the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Officials say Famer has been charged with battery towards a public safety official, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication.

