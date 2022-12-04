Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

EPD: Woman arrested for disorderly conduct and battery towards police officer

Whitney Farmer
Whitney Farmer(VCSO)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman in Evansville was arrested Saturday afternoon for disorderly conduct and battery towards a police officer.

According to the affidavit, Evansville Police were dispatched to the Grandview Tower Apartments at 1000 Fulton Parkway in Evansville.

Officials say the call came in around 3:30 p.m. from a taxi driver who stated that a female passenger, later identified as Whitney Farmer, was refusing to pay her cab fare.

According to the affidavit, while traveling to the scene, an officer was notified that they believed the passenger to be Whitney Farmer.

Officials say Farmer had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out for her arrest.

Police say when they arrived on scene, both the caller and Farmer were in the lobby of the Grandview Tower Apartments.

The affidavit states that Farmer was trying to solicit money from people to help pay her cab fare.

Police say she had the smell of an alcohol on her and she was then placed in handcuffs.

Officials say once she was told there was an outstanding warrant for her arrest she began to become angry.

Police say Famer began screaming at residents for money while she was being escorted out of the building.

Officials state Farmer began to resist officers by twisting her body around to try to escape the officer holding her.

Officials say police then used force to put her on the ground where she continued to resist and kick while on the ground.

Police confirm Farmer kicked and officer twice while on the ground, spat at the officer, and make physical threats towards him.

Officials say Farmer was taken and booked to the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Officials say Famer has been charged with battery towards a public safety official, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Klauss (left) and Kyle Lannert (right)
EPD: 2 men arrested at former UE softball field for trespassing and drug possession
Authorities in Virginia say a driver crashed after speeding and dragging a state trooper on...
Speeding driver crashes after dragging state trooper 3 miles on interstate
Evansville-Vanderburgh JTF warning businesses to remove Tianeptine from shelves
Evansville-Vanderburgh JTF warning businesses to remove Tianeptine from shelves
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
Generic police lights
HPD: Multiple vehicle crash on Zion Road, one driver flees scene

Latest News

Shooting on Clayton Ave. in Evansville
Dispatch: Shooting on Clayton Ave.
Natalie Rascher announces bid for Mayor of Evansville
Natalie Rascher announces bid for Mayor of Evansville
EPD: 2 men arrested at former UE softball field for trespassing and drug possession
EPD: 2 men arrested at former UE softball field for trespassing and drug possession
Dispatch: Authorities respond to single-vehicle fire on I-64 in Spencer Co.
Dispatch: Authorities respond to single-vehicle fire on I-64 in Spencer Co.