EPD: Evansville man arrested after punching pregnant woman

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Evansville, a man was arrested after punching a pregnant woman Saturday night.

According to an affidavit, 60-year-old Johnny McGillem assaulted a female victim at the Quality Inn in Evansville.

Police say the victim and McGillem were staying in the same room together Saturday night.

Officials say police were dispatched around 10:30 p.m. Saturday to an assault in progress.

According to police, when they arrived on scene, the victim was in the lobby of the hotel.

Officials say the victim told police that McGillem called from a local bar and made physical threats to her over the phone.

Police say when McGillem arrived at the hotel he attempted to enter the room, but the victim had locked the door.

The affidavit states the victim eventually let McGillem into the room where he punched her on the left side of her face once he was in the room.

According to police, the victim told officials the punch caused her to stumble and hit the wall of the hotel room.

Police say the victim told police McGillem grabbed her by the face after she was punched, but she was able to get away from him and run downstairs to call the police.

Officials say when police arrived the victim informed police that she was pregnant and that McGillem was aware of her pregnancy.

Officials say the victim told police she was in pain but refused medical treatment.

Police say McGillem said he did not become physical with the victim when he got to the hotel room, but knew she was pregnant.

Officials say McGillem was taken into custody without incident where he was later booked at the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.

McGillem is charged with battery against a pregnant female and intimidation.

