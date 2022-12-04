Polar Plunge
Aces Trio shines at Toyota U.S. Open Swim Championships

Led by a stifling defensive effort, the University of Evansville women’s basketball team secured its third-straight victory in a 66-60 win over Miami (Ohio) on Saturday afternoon inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse.(Source: UE Athletics)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREENSBORO, N,C.. (WFIE) - University of Evansville junior Alon Baer (Gesher HaZiv, Israel) posted another ‘B Final’ qualifying time in the 200-Meter Breaststroke on Saturday morning, and sophomores Daniel Santos Lopez (Madrid, Spain) and Benjamin Hasanovic (Innsbruck, Austria) posted personal-best marks in a 50-Meter Freestyle time trial at the Toyota U.S. Open Championships being held at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Baer, who placed 15th out of 68 swimmers in the 100-Meter Breaststroke on Friday night, posted his second ‘B Final’ time at the Toyota U.S. Open Championships with a mark of 2:18.91 in the 200-Meter Breaststroke.  Baer dominated his heat, winning by nearly seven seconds, as he posted the 13th-best time in the preliminary round out of 50 competitors.  Unfortunately, due to flight restrictions for the UE contingent, Baer was unable to compete in Saturday night’s finals.

“What a tremendous swim by Alon,” said UE head swimming and diving coach Stuart Wilson.  “He had a great start, and really attacked his swim, even though he was able to create a comfortable lead fairly early on in the race.  I was really proud of his effort today.”

Baer wasn’t the only Purple Ace to have a strong showing on Saturday, as both Santos Lopez and Hasanovic recorded personal-best marks in a time trial for the 50-Meter Freestyle.  Hasanovic posted a time of 23.97, while Santos Lopez finished at 24.01.  Hasanovic’s time was nearly three-quarters of a second faster than his previous-best time, while Santos Lopez shaved 0.06 seconds off his best mark.

“Overall, I am extremely proud of all three men for their efforts this weekend,” said Wilson.  “I think this was a tremendous experience to compete against some of the world’s best, and I think that all three men really stepped up to the opportunity.  This should help all three come championship season in March.”

The UE swimming team will take the next month off for training and the holidays, before returning to action next on January 14 for a “Senior Day” meet against Missouri State, UIC, and Bellarmine at the Deaconess Aquatic Center in Evansville.  The UE diving team, meanwhile, will be back in action next on Thursday, December 8 with a meet at IUPUI.

