Tri-State law enforcement collecting toys for hospitalized children

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several law enforcement agencies are collecting toys for the 15th annual 911 Gives Hope event this weekend in Evansville.

The community is invited to donate toys and gift cards for kids who are currently in local hospitals. The goal is to fill up a large box truck full of gifts. They will accept toys for toddlers to teenagers.

Officers say it’s a great way to give back to the community and make sure every kid can have a good Christmas.

“Some people that have been in the hospital and they have received the toys – they come back to give gifts,” EPD Sgt. Matt Karges said. “They say we’re affected by it in a positive way, so they wanted to do their part and give back as well. Feels good to make other people feel good – we’re not just doing police work, but we’re also doing a community service or a charity like this. It’s nice.”

Anyone can donate toys until Sunday at 6 p.m.

