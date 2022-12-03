Posey Co. investigator named recipient of law enforcement service award

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Posey County law enforcement officer received an award on Friday.

Posey County Prosecutor’s Office Investigator Kenneth Rose has been named the recipient of the “2022 Indiana Law Enforcement Distinguished Service Award.”

Rose is the first member of law enforcement from Posey County to ever be named a recipient of this award.

