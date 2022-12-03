‘Night of Light’ event honors organ donors and recipients

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Donor Network’s, “Night of Light” event honored organ donors and their recipients Friday night.

The event took place at the Evansville Civic Center where loved ones came to hang ornaments to honor the people that are no longer with us, and the people that they saved.

One of the donors celebrated is 16-year-old Destiny Pike, who saved four people by donating her organs after losing her life.

Destiny’s mother, Tori Pike, says that even though losing Destiny was hard, she recognizes the special gift Destiny was able to give to help those four people.

“Even though it was the hardest process I think I’ve ever went in my life, it’s definitely special,” says Tori. “It’s special to know I raised a girl that’s that giving.”

Our Brady Williams will have a full report at 10 p.m. on the event.

