A mix of sun and clouds Sunday, rain possible throughout the workweek

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Despite plenty of sunshine, a cold breeze from the northwest kept our temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s throughout the day. Overnight, temperatures will fall back into the low to mid 20s under increasing clouds.

Sunday will start out mostly cloudy, and I cannot completely rule out the possibility of a stray sprinkle or flurry late Saturday night into Sunday morning, but we will most likely stay dry. Those clouds will work their way off to the southeast around lunchtime, leaving us with mostly sunny skies for the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid 40s Sunday afternoon before falling back into the upper 20s to near 30° Sunday night.

Clouds roll back in Sunday night, and this time they will stick around for a while as a stream of atmospheric moisture parks itself just south-southeast of the Tri-State. Every day Monday through Friday this week looks mostly cloudy with at least a slight chance of rain, but that does not mean the entire week will be a rainy washout.

Monday will most likely start out dry, then a few scattered showers will move in around midday and remain possible on and off throughout the afternoon and into the night.

Many of us will see a lull in the rain during the day Tuesday and Wednesday, but our rain chances pick back up both nights.

Thursday may be the soggiest day of the week as rain seems likely for much of the day. Although it looks like that ran will taper off early Friday morning, rain chances once again return by Saturday afternoon.

Keep in mind, this timing will shift some as each day gets closer. The main point I want to drive home is that we will be caught in this pattern of multiple rounds of showers on and off throughout this entire week.

The heaviest rain is expected to stay south of the Tri-State, but it looks like most of us will pick up around 2 inches of rain this week with the largest rainfall amounts falling on Thursday.

As for our temperatures, it does look like all of this will be rain, not snow. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s Monday, then mid to upper 50s Tuesday through Thursday before dropping back into the low 50s by the end of the week. With cloudy skies overhead, our temperatures will not plummet dramatically at night, only falling into the 40s most nights.

