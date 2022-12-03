Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say

Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased. (Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Officials in Ohio say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home that was recently purchased.

WOIO reports the owner purchased the property on Noble Road through a foreclosure sale in Cuyahoga County.

According to Cleveland Heights Director of Communications Mike Thomas, the new homeowner called police around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday after finding the body in the home’s basement.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the body as 71-year-old Nina Fielden.

Thomas said Fielden was the previous owner of the home.

The Cuyahoga County medical examiner reported not finding any signs of trauma on the woman’s body while continuing to determine her cause of death.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly tree trimming accident in Vanderburgh Co.
Man killed in tree trimming accident in Vanderburgh Co.
Luke Pokorney
Central High School athlete facing several rape charges
Mother sentenced in death of three-year-old daughter
Mother sentenced in death of three-year-old daughter
Accidental shooting in Henderson
Name released of man killed in accidental shooting in Henderson
Evansville-Vanderburgh JTF warning businesses to remove Tianeptine from shelves
Evansville-Vanderburgh JTF warning businesses to remove Tianeptine from shelves

Latest News

Xavi Simons of the Netherlands fight for the ball against DeAndre Yedlin of the United States...
US eliminated from World Cup after 3-1 loss to the Netherlands
Christmas parade winners announced (Source: Pixabay)
Christmas tree lighting and parade hosted in Fairfield
Real-life grinches destroyed inflatable Christmas decorations in Gilbert in late November.
Holiday vandals destroy inflatable Christmas decorations: ‘It kind of breaks my heart’
Source: Pixabay
‘A Downtown Evansville’ Christmas event takes place Saturday