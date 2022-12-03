Polar Plunge
HPD: Multiple vehicle crash on Zion Road, one driver flees scene

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Aaron Weeks
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - In Henderson, during a vehicle crash, one driver fled the scene of the accident while under the influence Friday night.

According to a press release, just before 7 p.m., Henderson Police responded to a multiple vehicle collision in the 3300 block of Zion Road.

Officials say officers were advised that one of the drivers had fled the scene.

Officials say the driver who fled the scene was later identified as Richard Morris, where they later found him in a nearby field.

Officials report Morris was transported to the hospital and charged with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, and having no insurance.

Henderson Police say the other parties involved in the crash were not injured.

