EPD: 2 men arrested at UE baseball field for trespassing and drug possession

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police arrested two men Friday afternoon at a University of Evansville Baseball Field building for trespassing and drug possession.

According to an affidavit, police were dispatched just before 1 p.m. Friday to 3400 East Division Street that led them to the University of Evansville Baseball Field.

Officials say when police arrived they were met by Bob Dale, a University of Evansville maintenance worker, who informed them someone had been taking up residence at a two story building on the baseball field.

Officials say maintenance noticed a lock not belonging to the University had been placed on the garage door preventing staff from entering the building.

According to the affidavit, police went around the north end of the building where they saw a window had been opened.

University maintenance opened the door with the new lock they had installed and allowed police to enter.

Officials say when police were in the building and made their presence known, two men came downstairs with their hands up.

Officials say the men were later identified as 39-year-old Ryan Klauss and 34-year old Kyle Lannert.

According to police, the men had been staying on the second floor of the building where police found personal possessions.

Police say while the two men were downstairs, officers say found a white substance in a small plastic bag, a brown bagged substance, and a glass smoking device on top of a television.

When questioned by police, Lannert said he and Klauss had been staying in the building for approximately one week and the substances were not theirs.

Officials say Lannert was eventually searched and police say they found a white substance in a small bag in Lannert’s medical boot.

Jason Cullum, Director of UE Public Safety Office, advised that he had been in the building on Wednesday and that the white substance, the brown substance, and the glass smoking device had not been present at that time.

Police say Lannert and Klauss were arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Police tested the two substances where they came back as methamphetamine.

Officials say both men have been charged with criminal trespass, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of methamphetamine.

