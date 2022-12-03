‘A Downtown Evansville’ Christmas event takes place Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Christmas celebration took place in downtown Evansville on Saturday afternoon.

Downtown Evansville hosted its 7th annual holiday celebration, “A Downtown Evansville” on Main Street.

The event hosted many free activities such as; holiday music, pictures with Santa, a visit with Clara the Reindeer, and Holiday Express Trackless train.

The event took place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

