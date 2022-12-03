Polar Plunge
Dispatch: Restaurant fire in Webster Co.

Fire generic
Fire generic(MGN)
By Aaron Weeks
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
POOLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A restaurant in Webster County caught fire Saturday morning.

Dispatch says the call came in just before 10 a.m. that a fire had broken out at Papaw’s Poole Mill Restaurant.

Dispatch says the owner of the restaurant was the only one in the building when the fire broke out.

Dispatch confirms no injuries have been reported at this time.

We will keep you updated as this story develops.

