Dispatch: Restaurant fire in Webster Co.

POOLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A restaurant in Webster County caught fire Saturday morning.

Dispatch says the call came in just before 10 a.m. that a fire had broken out at Papaw’s Poole Mill Restaurant.

Dispatch says the owner of the restaurant was the only one in the building when the fire broke out.

Dispatch confirms no injuries have been reported at this time.

