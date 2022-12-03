Polar Plunge
Dispatch: Authorties repond to crash on I-64 in Spencer Co.

Spencer County Dispatch confirms a report of a crash that occurred on Interstate 64 on Saturday...
Spencer County Dispatch confirms a report of a crash that occurred on Interstate 64 on Saturday evening.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Spencer County Dispatch confirms a report of a crash that occurred on Interstate 64 on Saturday evening.

Dispatch says it happened on the eastbound side of I-64 near the 55-mile marker.

We are working to learn how many cars were involved or if there were any injuries.

Viewers told 14 News that traffic is at a standstill.

This is a developing story.

