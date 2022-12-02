USI looking to address nursing shortage by expanding programs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana is hoping to cut down on the nursing shortage in Evansville.

The University is getting more than $700,000 in READI funds to expand its nursing program.

Evansville Regional Economic Partnership says there are 450 open registered nursing positions in the Evansville metro area. New READI funds awarded to USI are aiming to slash that number, even if the school can’t fix the problem on its own.

“We know that 90% of our graduates stay right here in the Tri-State area,” said Dr. Ryan Butler, associate professor of nursing at USI. “And getting new grads out there is just one piece of what we’re gonna need to fix this problem.”

Dr. Butler says the COVID-19 pandemic drove people away from pursuing a career in nursing. She says that’s one of many factors causing the shortage.

The $735,000 in READI funds will allow USI to expand its faculty, which in turn grows the program.

“Because of our state accreditation requirements, we have to keep a 10-to-1 ratio,” said Dr. Jennifer Evans, interim assistant dean of nursing at USI said. “So if we bring 10 students in, we need additional faculty for those 10 students.”

Right now, USI has 31 faculty members in the nursing school, allowing them to have 300 to 350 students.

“Nationwide there is a nurse shortage so if there are less nurses, then it can be assumed there are less nursing faculty,” she said.

On the front lines of health care, nurses in the Tri-State, and across the country, are looking for reinforcements.

USI nursing officials say they are already in the process of hiring more people. If they are able to reach their goal of adding 180 students to their program three years from now, the nursing school would be 50% larger than it currently is.

