UE guard Blaise Beauchamp leaving men’s basketball program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville men’s basketball team announced a “mutual parting of ways” with junior guard Blaise Beauchamp on Friday.

“After speaking with his family, Blaise and I came to the conclusion that it was in his best interest to pursue future opportunities outside of the University of Evansville,” UE head coach David Ragland said in a statement. “We fully support this decision and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

The 6-foot-3 guard was one of the few returning players entering the 2022-23 season under the new coaching staff.

Through nine games, Beauchamp averaged 8.6 points and 2.1 rebounds coming off the bench this year.

