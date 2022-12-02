Polar Plunge
UE guard Blaise Beauchamp leaving men’s basketball program

University of Evansville men's basketball program.
University of Evansville men's basketball program.(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville men’s basketball team announced a “mutual parting of ways” with junior guard Blaise Beauchamp on Friday.

“After speaking with his family, Blaise and I came to the conclusion that it was in his best interest to pursue future opportunities outside of the University of Evansville,” UE head coach David Ragland said in a statement. “We fully support this decision and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

The 6-foot-3 guard was one of the few returning players entering the 2022-23 season under the new coaching staff.

Through nine games, Beauchamp averaged 8.6 points and 2.1 rebounds coming off the bench this year.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

