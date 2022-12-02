Tri-State drivers respond to gas prices declining before the holidays

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In the Tri-State, gas prices are now lower than they were before the war in Ukraine started in February. Many people say they have felt the pinch at the pump for months on end.

Helen Lee lives in Evansville and says even with the recent decrease in gas prices, her concerns about inflation continue.

“Is it going to stay that price or is it going to go back up with all this inflation? My gosh everything is just sky high,” said Lee.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.47. The average price in Indiana is $3.53, which is 6 cents more than the national average.

Lee says if the prices remain low, she plans on going on a few joy rides. Evansville’s Wanda Thompson, along with other drivers, say they have been anxiously waiting for local gas prices to drop.

While some drivers say seeing low gas prices could be an opportunity to adjust their budget before the winter holidays, not everyone feels the same way.

“It’s Christmas so not a whole lot, but yeah, you always think about it,” said Thompson. “Think ahead of time, ‘I have to get gas this week.’ When you’re on a fixed budget, you think about it.”

According to AAA, Evansville drivers are paying around $3.10 per gallon. Some analysts predict gas prices will keep falling as the end of 2022 draws near.

