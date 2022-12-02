Thunderbolts hockey sitting in first place after fast start

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Thunderbolts are off to a fantastic start to its 2022-23 campaign.

Through one month of play, Evansville (9-4-2) sits in first place, two points ahead of Knoxville.

The Thunderbolts are riding a three-game road winning streak as they return this weekend to the Ford Center, where they are undefeated in six games at home. Head coach Jeff Bes has been getting good ice time from everyone in his lineup, and that depth has been a big key to their good start.

“We’re really deep with our forward lines and our defense. We have two good goalies – one just got called up the other day, so we brought another one in,” Bes said. “We’re getting contributions from everybody, and it’s been great because one night, our top line might not be scoring, so our second line’s coming in and doing the scoring and vice-versa. Even now, all of our lines are chipping in and our defense are playing really good, so we’re having fun.”

“Every win’s been a big team effort. It doesn’t matter if you’re a goaltender, defenseman, goal scorer, everyone brings something to the table,” Thunderbolts center Hayden Hulton said. “That’s why we’re successful because we have all the pieces that we need right now and everyone’s contributing and we have a good thing going.”'

The Thunderbolts host Quad City on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.

