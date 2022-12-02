Sentencing expected for mother accused in death of three-year-old daughter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The mother of a three-year-old girl who died after getting ahold of a fentanyl pill is set to be sentenced Friday afternoon.

Makaylee Opperman accepted a plea deal in the death of Kamari Opperman, who died in October 2021, leading to six people facing charges.

After being rescheduled twice, Opperman’s sentencing is expected to happen at 2 p.m.

Officials say the new sentencing date was so that Opperman’s attorney could be there in person to make his argument. He was sick Wednesday and appeared on Zoom.

Officials also say Opperman had murder and other charges dropped, but agreed to plead guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and conspiracy to deal narcotics.

