Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Rare gold coin worth nearly $2K dropped into Salvation Army red kettle

A secret Santa dropped a rare gold coin worth nearly $2,000 into a Salvation Army red kettle.
A secret Santa dropped a rare gold coin worth nearly $2,000 into a Salvation Army red kettle.(Salvation Army)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (Gray News) - The Salvation Army says it has once again received a generous and unique donation through its Red Kettle Campaign.

Representatives with the organization said a secret Santa recently dropped a rare coin into a red kettle at a Kroger grocery store in St. Clair Shores.

According to a news release, the coin was a 1980 South African gold Krugerrand worth around $1,765.

A secret Santa dropped a rare gold coin worth nearly $2,000 into a Salvation Army red kettle.
A secret Santa dropped a rare gold coin worth nearly $2,000 into a Salvation Army red kettle.(Salvation Army)

The organization said this wasn’t the first time it has received such a donation. This year marks the 10th consecutive year a mysterious individual has deposited a Krugerrand coin into a red kettle in Macomb County.

The Salvation Army said donations go a long way. Last year, the organization was able to provide more than 2 million meals, more than 405,000 nights of shelter, and nearly 88,000 Christmas toys and gifts for children and seniors.

More information on the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is also available online.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accidental shooting in Henderson
Man dead after accidental shooting in Henderson
Luke Pokorney
Central High School athlete facing several rape charges
Generic image of crash scene
Several cars involved in I-69 crash
Judge Jeffery Meade
Discipline charges filed against Gibson Co. Judge
Police: Man dies in pellet gun shooting Monday
Police: Man dies in pellet gun shooting Monday

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in...
Biden to Dems: Scrap caucuses, promote diversity in primary
Evansville Public Works approves funding for community projects
Evansville Public Works approves funding for community projects
A 40-year age gap between two neighbors shows friendship knows no bounds.
‘I wouldn’t trade her for anything’: Neighbors with 40-year age gap form endearing bond
Evansville native Don Mattingly is back in the Tri-State for the sixth annual “Find a Way’...
Don Mattingly returning to Evansville for ‘Find a Way’ charity event
French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Joe Biden watch an arrival ceremony at the...
Biden, Macron vow unity against Russia, discuss trade row