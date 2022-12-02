Mesker Park Zoo officials keeping birds inside due to Avian Flu case
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Birds at Mesker Park Zoo will be indoors a bit longer.
Officials say the birds will be kept inside due to another positive HPAI (Bird Flu) case being detected within 150 mile radius from the zoo.
According to a Facebook post, in the mean time, free carousel rides will be extended to visitors.
Each kid will be given a carousel voucher to use for one free ride on the Englebrecht Carousel.
