Mesker Park Zoo officials keeping birds inside due to Avian Flu case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Birds at Mesker Park Zoo will be indoors a bit longer.

Officials say the birds will be kept inside due to another positive HPAI (Bird Flu) case being detected within 150 mile radius from the zoo.

According to a Facebook post, in the mean time, free carousel rides will be extended to visitors.

Each kid will be given a carousel voucher to use for one free ride on the Englebrecht Carousel.

