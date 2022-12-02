Ky. officials to address newly elected sheriffs

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky auditor Mike Harmon will join his staff Saturday to speak to newly appointed sheriffs.

According to a press release, Kentucky officials will speak to newly elected sheriffs and provide training at Kentucky Sheriff’s Association’s Conference.

The Kentucky officials include; Auditor Mike Hardon, Executive Director, James Royse, and Audit Manager-Western Local Branch, Shari Scott.

The event will take place Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Owensboro Convention Center.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.