Ky. officials to address newly elected sheriffs
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky auditor Mike Harmon will join his staff Saturday to speak to newly appointed sheriffs.
According to a press release, Kentucky officials will speak to newly elected sheriffs and provide training at Kentucky Sheriff’s Association’s Conference.
The Kentucky officials include; Auditor Mike Hardon, Executive Director, James Royse, and Audit Manager-Western Local Branch, Shari Scott.
The event will take place Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Owensboro Convention Center.
