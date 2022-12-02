Juvenile arrested after man was robbed and shot in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A juvenile has been charged with assault and robbery after a shooting that happened last week in Henderson.

[Previous: Man shot in Henderson]

Police say the man was trying to sell marijuana in the 1500 block of Garfield Ave. when he was shot.

They say his injuries were not life threatening.

The juvenile has been taken to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.

