Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Juvenile arrested after man was robbed and shot in Henderson

Shooting in Henderson on 11/25
Shooting in Henderson on 11/25
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A juvenile has been charged with assault and robbery after a shooting that happened last week in Henderson.

[Previous: Man shot in Henderson]

Police say the man was trying to sell marijuana in the 1500 block of Garfield Ave. when he was shot.

They say his injuries were not life threatening.

The juvenile has been taken to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Pokorney
Central High School athlete facing several rape charges
Accidental shooting in Henderson
Man dead after accidental shooting in Henderson
Judge Jeffery Meade
Discipline charges filed against Gibson Co. Judge
Arkee Coleman
16-year-old sentenced to 45 years in prison in 2021 murder case
Officials with FedEx said an employee was killed Wednesday afternoon at a facility in Tennessee.
Employee killed in ‘tragic incident’ at FedEx facility

Latest News

Casting Crowns stopping in Beaver Dam on ‘The Healer Tour’
Casting Crowns stopping in Beaver Dam on spring 2023 ‘The Healer Tour’
Classic holiday play showing in Madisonville
Sentencing expected for mother accused in death of three-year-old daughter
Friday Sunrise Headlines
Friday Sunrise Headlines