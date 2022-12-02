Polar Plunge
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb hospitalized with pneumonia

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) - Indiana governor Eric Holcomb is recovering after being diagnosed with pneumonia on Thursday afternoon.

Erin Murphy, Holcomb’s press secretary, confirmed Holcomb went to the doctor on Thursday thinking he had a case of the flu.

After being diagnosed with pneumonia, Holcomb was admitted to the hospital and is “responding well to treatment,” Murphy said.

No other details were provided.

