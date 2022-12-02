Friday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Authorities in Henderson are working to get fentanyl off the streets after several overdose deaths.

This comes after officials say a 21-year-old was found dead and they believe the drug is to blame.

An Evansville teenager is facing a long list of charges, including six counts of rape.

The 18-year-old is being held on no bond.

A bill looking to stop a massive rail worker strike before it starts is headed to the President’s desk.

The President says he will sign it into law.

We’re getting into the holiday spirit this morning!

This year’s salvation army’s toy town kicks off today!

We’re live all morning, giving details on how you can help!

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.