Friday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:54 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Authorities in Henderson are working to get fentanyl off the streets after several overdose deaths.

This comes after officials say a 21-year-old was found dead and they believe the drug is to blame.

An Evansville teenager is facing a long list of charges, including six counts of rape.

The 18-year-old is being held on no bond.

A bill looking to stop a massive rail worker strike before it starts is headed to the President’s desk.

The President says he will sign it into law.

We’re getting into the holiday spirit this morning!

This year’s salvation army’s toy town kicks off today!

We’re live all morning, giving details on how you can help!

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Luke Pokorney
Central High School athlete facing several rape charges
Accidental shooting in Henderson
Man dead after accidental shooting in Henderson
Judge Jeffery Meade
Discipline charges filed against Gibson Co. Judge
Arkee Coleman
16-year-old sentenced to 45 years in prison in 2021 murder case
Officials with FedEx said an employee was killed Wednesday afternoon at a facility in Tennessee.
Employee killed in ‘tragic incident’ at FedEx facility

By the numbers: Fentanyl deaths match car accident deaths from 2021 in Henderson Co.
Don Mattingly returns to Evansville for ‘Find a Way’ charity event
Newburgh Winterlights illuminate Rivertown Trail for holiday season
