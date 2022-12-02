Former UE star Kyle Freeland commits to play for Team USA in World Baseball Classic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Former University of Evansville baseball star and Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland committed to play for Team USA in the 2023 World Baseball Classic on Friday.

In only six seasons, Freeland sits ninth all-time in Rockies victories, while his 114 ERA+ ranks second in franchise history.

Team USA is slated to open its title defense in Phoenix on March 11.

