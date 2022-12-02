Polar Plunge
Former UE star Kyle Freeland commits to play for Team USA in World Baseball Classic

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, July 25, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Former University of Evansville baseball star and Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland committed to play for Team USA in the 2023 World Baseball Classic on Friday.

In only six seasons, Freeland sits ninth all-time in Rockies victories, while his 114 ERA+ ranks second in franchise history.

Team USA is slated to open its title defense in Phoenix on March 11.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

