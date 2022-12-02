Former Pink Energy customers looking at potential loan cancellation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Over the past months, 14 News has heard stories from those associated with Pink Energy that talk about shady and predatory business strategies, outrageous loans and claims of outright scamming.

Our 14 News team has seen bits of movement here and there from different attorney generals and legal figures on behalf of these former customers, but for the first time, we are seeing a settlement and release agreement in the hands of customers.

If that becomes common practice among former customers, it could prove to be one of the biggest breaks for them yet.

We went back to Gibson County to speak with Pam Negron, who reached out to us in September to tell her story.

“It took nine months for me to get this paper in my hand to tell me they’re going to delinquent my loan,” says Negron.

Pam Negron and her husband signed on with Pink Energy in March.

According to their salesperson, they would be looking at tax returns, lower energy bills and creating a more sustainable future.

Instead, she says the installation was shoddy: damaging their roof, and the panels themselves never worked.

She fought Pink Energy up until the point their doors closed, and has refused to pay their nearly $100,000 loan.

On Thursday, she received some good news.

“I mean I’m excited about it. I mean, I’m also sad too, because there’s a lot of people that are not getting anywhere,” says Negron.

Negron received some paperwork from the credit union in charge of her loan.

“So we are looking at the paper that says TCU,” said Negron as she leafed through the seven-page document, “and it’s a settlement and a release agreement.”

After nearly a year of constant communication with Pink, various customer service reps, and different third-party credit unions, Negron is looking at the document that could free her and her husband from not only a large sum of debt, but the severe credit score knock they received for refusing to pay for a system that they say never worked.

She’s not done yet though.

“I want to help other people to get where I got,” says Negron, “if they’ve been making payments, at least get it stopped, or if they’ve never made payments, but been threatened to make payments, and their system has never worked day one, or is sitting on the side of my house like my house, I want to help you fight.”

Negron says they have sent the agreement to their lawyer, just to be completely sure it’s legitimate.

Once they are certain, she says they will be signing it and working toward getting their credit score back in order.

Afterward, she wants to be the voice for local people also impacted by Pink Energy, and help them receive the same justice she says she did.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.