Evansville woman arrested after fleeing traffic stop

By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing charges after police say she drove away during a traffic stop.

According to a press release, that happened Thursday around 10:33 p.m.

Officials with Indiana State Police say a trooper pulled over 32-year-old Stephanie Marshall when they noticed her plates were expired.

An ISP trooper says Marshall showed signs of impairment, and when asked to perform a field sobriety test she refused and drove off.

According to a release, Marshall ignored a red light at US 41 and turned east onto Washington Avenue where she was driving 50 mph in the 30 mph zone.

Eventually, Marshall stopped and police arrested her without further incident.

Troopers say they found an opened bottle of brandy in the passenger seat of the car.

Further investigation revealed Marshall had a BAC of .16%.

She was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail where she is being held without bond.

Marshall is facing the following charges:

  • Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, Level 6 Felony
  • Operating a Vehicle with a BAC of .15% or more, Class A Misdemeanor
32-year-old Stephanie Marshall
32-year-old Stephanie Marshall(Indiana State Police)

