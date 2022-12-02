Evansville-Vanderburgh JTF warning businesses to remove Tianeptine from shelves

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville-Vanderburgh Joint Drug Task Force is warning businesses to take Tianeptine off of their shelves.

Back in March, the drug became a Schedule I controlled substance in Indiana making it illegal to sell or own.

Officials say Tianeptine is commonly found in product brand names such as Za Za, Tianaa and Pegasus.

The drug is meant to help a person focus without the crashing effect of caffeine.

According to a release, it came to the task force’s attention that gas stations, convenience stores and smoke shops across Vanderburgh County have been selling the products, not knowing that they were illegal. A follow-up detail has been planned in the coming months to ensure these businesses aren’t selling Tianeptine.

Officials say effective immediately, anyone or any business that possess and/or sells Tianeptine or products that contain it in Indiana will be arrested.

