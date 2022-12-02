Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Evansville Public Works approves funding for community projects

Evansville Public Works approves funding for community projects
By Josh Lucca
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Board of Public Works in Evansville approved funding for several community projects on Thursday.

Two of those projects were from Hope of Evansville and Memorial Community Development Corporation. Hope of Evansville will receive $40,000 to provide housing counseling and down payment assistance. The Memorial Community Development Corporation received $200,000 for the Memorial CDC Youth Employment Program, which provides tools for young employees.

“To develop job skills,” Department of Metropolitan Development Executive Director Kelly Coures said. “You know, not just a particular job training but the ability to understand being on time, showing up for work, filling out your paperwork correctly, showing up every day, and doing the job you are assigned to do.”

Coures says these programs go hand in hand because a young individual can learn job training and earn money to one day possibly become a homeowner through Hope of Evansville.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accidental shooting in Henderson
Man dead after accidental shooting in Henderson
Luke Pokorney
Central High School athlete facing several rape charges
Generic image of crash scene
Several cars involved in I-69 crash
Judge Jeffery Meade
Discipline charges filed against Gibson Co. Judge
Police: Man dies in pellet gun shooting Monday
Police: Man dies in pellet gun shooting Monday

Latest News

Evansville native Don Mattingly is back in the Tri-State for the sixth annual “Find a Way’...
Don Mattingly returning to Evansville for ‘Find a Way’ charity event
Former Pink Energy customers looking at potential loan cancellation
Former Pink Energy customers looking at potential loan cancellation
USI looking to address nursing shortage by expanding programs
USI looking to address nursing shortage by expanding programs
USI looking to address nursing shortage by expanding programs
USI looking to address nursing shortage by expanding programs