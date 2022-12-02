Evansville Public Works approves funding for community projects

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Board of Public Works in Evansville approved funding for several community projects on Thursday.

Two of those projects were from Hope of Evansville and Memorial Community Development Corporation. Hope of Evansville will receive $40,000 to provide housing counseling and down payment assistance. The Memorial Community Development Corporation received $200,000 for the Memorial CDC Youth Employment Program, which provides tools for young employees.

“To develop job skills,” Department of Metropolitan Development Executive Director Kelly Coures said. “You know, not just a particular job training but the ability to understand being on time, showing up for work, filling out your paperwork correctly, showing up every day, and doing the job you are assigned to do.”

Coures says these programs go hand in hand because a young individual can learn job training and earn money to one day possibly become a homeowner through Hope of Evansville.

