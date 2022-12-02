Polar Plunge
Evansville Police Dept. joins gender equality pledge

By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Last week, The Evansville Police Department signed the 30x30 Pledge.

That pledge is a series of low and no cost actions that policing agencies can take to improve the representation and experiences of women in law enforcement.

According to a release, the activities can help policing agencies assess the current state of a department with regard to gender equity, identify factors that may be driving any disparities and to create strategies to eliminate barriers and advance women in policing.

They say the actions address recruitment, assessment, hiring, retention, promotion and agency culture.

Officials say the goal of the 30x30 Pledge is to reach 30% of women in police recruit classes by 2030, and to ensure policing agencies are a representative of the jurisdiction the agency serves. The principles are also applicable to all demographic diversity, not just gender.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

