Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Dispatch: Crews respond to crash on Big Cynthiana Rd.

Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews responded to a crash with injuries on...
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews responded to a crash with injuries on the 5400 block of Big Cynthiana Road on Friday afternoon.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews responded to a crash with injuries on Friday afternoon.

Dispatch says the crash occurred on the 5400 block of Big Cynthiana Road.

Officials tell 14 News that extrication was called to the site of the crash.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Pokorney
Central High School athlete facing several rape charges
Accidental shooting in Henderson
Name released of man killed in accidental shooting in Henderson
Judge Jeffery Meade
Discipline charges filed against Gibson Co. Judge
Deadly tree trimming accident in Vanderburgh Co.
Man killed in tree trimming accident in Vanderburgh Co.
Arkee Coleman
16-year-old sentenced to 45 years in prison in 2021 murder case

Latest News

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb hospitalized with pneumonia
Evansville-Vanderburgh JTF warning businesses to remove Tianeptine from shelves
Evansville-Vanderburgh JTF warning businesses to remove Tianeptine from shelves
Mike Harmon
Ky. officials to address newly elected sheriffs
Christmas
Annual ‘Christmas in Boonvillage’ event starts Friday