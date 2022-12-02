Cloudy, Windy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A Wind Advisory is in effect from noon until 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning. Southerly gusting 30 to 45 miles an hour...especially during the afternoon. Cloudy and breezy with spotty light rain as high temps climb into the mid-50s. Tonight, cloudy with light rain likely as lows drop into the upper 30s.

Saturday, becoming partly to mostly sunny with high temps in the lower 40s. Saturday night, mostly cloudy with lows temps in the mid-20s.

Sunday, mostly cloudy during the morning then skies becoming partly sunny with high temperatures in the mid-40s.

