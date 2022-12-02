Classic holiday play showing in Madisonville
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Children’s Nutcracker is set to show tonight in Madisonville.
Glema Center and Children’s Center for Dance Education are presenting the ballet at 7 p.m.
You can enjoy the holiday classic on College Drive.
Admission starts at $10 for adults, and students and children are half price.
You can buy tickets online or by calling 270-821-2787.
