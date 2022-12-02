Polar Plunge
Castle Bands set to host arts and crafts show on Saturday

Castle Bands
Castle Bands(Source: Castle Bands)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Castle Bands are marching into the holiday season with its annual arts and crafts show on Saturday.

The show features handcrafted items from people across the area.

Event organizers call the event one of the largest craft fairs in the Tri-State, and say over 170 vendors will be in attendance.

“There’s no resale or anything along that lines, so it’s really, truly shopping local,” Castle Band Boosters co-president Cathy Ruppel said.

“Travelling to Indianapolis and now California, moving our 250 students around the country, it takes a lot,” Castle director of bands Ethan Wilkinson said. “So our craft show, along with our half pot, are two of the big things that happen.”

The craft fair will take place at Castle High School from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Shuttles will be available from Castle South Middle School, Castle Elementary and the Warrick Education Center.

Mother sentenced in death of three-year-old daughter
Man killed in tree trimming accident in Vanderburgh Co.
Natalie Rascher
Another candidate announces campaign for Evansville Mayor
