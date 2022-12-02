Castle Bands set to host arts and crafts show on Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Castle Bands are marching into the holiday season with its annual arts and crafts show on Saturday.

The show features handcrafted items from people across the area.

Event organizers call the event one of the largest craft fairs in the Tri-State, and say over 170 vendors will be in attendance.

“There’s no resale or anything along that lines, so it’s really, truly shopping local,” Castle Band Boosters co-president Cathy Ruppel said.

“Travelling to Indianapolis and now California, moving our 250 students around the country, it takes a lot,” Castle director of bands Ethan Wilkinson said. “So our craft show, along with our half pot, are two of the big things that happen.”

The craft fair will take place at Castle High School from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Shuttles will be available from Castle South Middle School, Castle Elementary and the Warrick Education Center.

